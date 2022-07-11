HSSP delivering football for over 600 youngsters

Over 630 girls from 26 schools have accessed coaching, festivals and competitions in the past three weeks.

Much of this has been delivered by 80 Key Stage 3 female leaders.

This includes young sports leaders from Harris CofE Academy, Avon Valley and Houlton School who have been a credit to their schools officiating, running skills sessions and ensuring the girls, many of whom have been playing football for the first time, have had a great experience.

Harris SSP are a Barclays Girls Football Partner and are helping the Football Association and Youth Sports Trust to engage new audiences in schools football.