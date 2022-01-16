Humdinger of a cup tie between Warwick Printing and Leamington Hibernian

.

Weekly Round-up for Sunday, 16 January 2022. It’s week 18 and we have another busy weekend. Lots of Cup games to start and that means The Tracey Thomas Challenge Cup 2021-22 - Round 2

Leamington Hibernian Reserves 4 Blackdown 2

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A James Hancocks strike just before the break gave Hibs the lead here. Scott Hammond added just after the break shortly followed by another from James Hancocks on the hour mark to give Hibs a three goal lead. James Tighe pulled one back with twenty minutes left and it became tense. Harry Davies calmed the Hibs nerves with seven minutes to go slotting home, but three minutes later Adam Hughes grabbed another for Blackdown, but it was too late and Hibs closed the game down and progress into the next round.

The Tracey Thomas Challenge Cup 2021-22 - Round 3

Bishops Itchington 2 Long Itchington 1

The local derby and the Long Men were undone by the Bishops. Two first half strikes from Josh Turton and Joel Bennett were enough and they progress into the next round.

Cubbington FC 1 Chadwick End 6

A tight first half here and only one goal separated the sides at half time. Sam Lange with the goal five minutes before the break to give Chadwick the advantage. Three goals in a sixteen minute spell sealed Cubbington’s fate , Mark Turner, Lange with his second and Tom Tarbuck with the goals. Paul Finnegan grabbed one back for Cubbington, but Chadwick replied twice more through Thomas Wale and Lange for his hat-trick. Chadwick progress into the next round.

Warwick Printing 5 Leamington Hibernian 5

A real humdinger here as Hibs marched off into the distance by half time, only for the Printers to storm back in the second half. Unbelievably the first goal was in the first minute, but it’s not our fastest goal of the day! (more on that later) With his second on eight minutes Jack Marsden thought it was Christmas again! David Jones then made it three – nil, six minutes later. Robbie Stephens pulled one back for the Printers but Marsden popped up with another for his hat-trick, followed by Jones for his brace before half time. The change of ends was a change of fortunes as the Printers left it late but stormed back with four goals in an amazing fifteen minute spell. Jason Thompson started it off on seventy minutes, Conor Smith added ten minutes later and then two goals in five minutes from Craig Williams and Smith with his second made it all square at the final whistle.

A tremendous Cup tie. And so to penalty kicks.

Leamington Hibernian win 2 - 3 on penalties and progress .

Cancer Research UK Charity Invitation Supplementary Cup 2021-22 - Round 1

HRI Wellesbourne Reserves 3 Stockton 4

Another ding dong game here as the goals went in. Josh Tolley gave Stockton the lead on ten minutes. Dale Francis then made it all square on the half hour mark. Dan Searle then popped up to give the Veg boys the lead only to see John Ahearne level it again a minute before the break. Ahearne then restored the lead for Stockton on the hour mark , shortly followed by Malachy Rose to extend the advantage. Luke Sangha pulled one back with ten minutes to go but it wasn’t enough and Stockton held on to progress into the next round.

We move on to League action now and we start as usual in Division 1

Khalsa 3 Leamington FC Vet’s 1

A battle for top spot here and Khalsa came out with all three points. Sundeep Kalsi gave the home side the lead after twenty minutes but a smart turn and finish from Adebola made it all square. Goal of the game came on thirty seven minutes when Josh Mann picked up the ball out left and cut inside to rifle a right foot screamer inside the right hand post. The Vet’s continued to push but Khalsa held tight and with two minutes left sealed the win with a delightful free kick over the wall and into the top left corner from Narinder Sarai.

Khalsa sit top of the tree, can they hang on with the pack chasing!

On to Division 2

Engine FC 3 Khalsa Reserves 1

Suroush Lisle-Pourzyale on hand to score the Khalsa consolation just before half time. Jordan Simpson with a brace and Luca Valle were the Engine goal scorers. Engine now level at the top of the table.

Ettington Rovers 1 Princethorpe 5

A hat-trick here for Paddy Fraser, and Princethorpe had done the damage and were four up by half time. A brace from Fraser, Rob Scott and Jake Allies -Proctor with the first half goals. Fraser got his third on the hour mark and the Ettington consolation arrived with ten minutes to go from Ben Matthew.

Radford Albion 0 AFC Warwick 6

The fastest goal of the day clocked at an unbelievable eight seconds! (Confirmed). This is probably the fastest ever goal scored in this League and it came from Melvinino Mauritson who went on to score a hat-trick. The other goals coming from George Ferridge, Salvatore Mannina and Joshua Cox. AFC are top of the table with the same points as Engine but a better goal difference.

On to Division 3

Foresters 1 Radford Semele Social Club 10 (ten)

A very late consolation for Nathan Winwood for Foresters, but Radford had it sealed long before then. Kyle Heath led the way with four goals. David Ramsey and Paul Wilkinson with a brace apiece, the others coming from Jordan Bedford and Solomon Bloomer .

Hampton Magna 2 Kenilworth Royal Oak 7

The Royal oak were too strong here for Magna. Two goals in the first fifteen minutes from Owen Biggs ans Cem Yildiz got the Oak on track. Ryan Leahy pulled one back for Magna, but William Harte and Yildiz with his second made it four – one by half time. Benjamin Hartshorne got a second shortly after the break but two goals in three minutes from Harte sealed the points and his hat-trick. Jacob Whitmore added another four minutes later and it was all done. Royal Oak close up the gap at the top of the table but have a massive goal advantage.

Napton 0 Harbury 2

A first half Ben Sharman brace in a four minute spell was enough here for Harbury who remain at the top of the table.

We move on to Division 4

Bulldog 2 Upper Lighthorne 2

A mid table clash here and it was as tight as could be expected. Luca Vergari giving Bulldog the advantage on twenty minutes and that was the only goal in the first half. Lighthorne left it late but two goals in 10 minutes from Gagandeep Pahl and Ashley Jones had the points heading to Lighthorne until Mark Hickey struck home with five minutes left on the clock to make it all square again!

Long Itchington Reserves 0 Wellesbourne Wanderers 1

Wanderers keep in touch at the top of the table here with a hard fought three points at the Long Men. The only goal of the game coming just before half time from Aaron Mobley.

Southam Sporting 2 Kenilworth Wardens 3

A goal packed first half and the Wardens came out on top. They keep the pressure on in the top of the table battle. Joshua Thomas and Daniel Gair with the goals for Sporting, and a Dan Twigger brace and one from Harry Morris for Wardens.

Sporting Club de Stratford 1 Whitnash Sports and Social Club 0