“I think our decision making going into the final third needed to be better' - Leamington boss on defeat

Leamington boss Paul Holleran believes his side paid the price for poor decision-making in their 1-0 defeat at Royston Town.

Leamington boss Paul Holleran was left disappointed by his side's lack of cutting edge.

‘It was a similar kind of scenario to Tuesday,” he said. “I think our decision making going into the final third needed to be better.

"You look at the game as a whole - we’ve had enough of the ball in the final third, enough of the ball in the box, enough chances and half chances to certainly get something on the scoresheet, and if you look at it again and look back at the goal and we’ll be disappointed again because it was another poor decision from us.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I can’t recall too many shots on our goal really. It was a bit like the other night - deja vu.

"Our decision making needs to be better; our quality in and around the final third needs to be better. It’s another game that you look back on and, I’m not saying we’ve played well in either, but we’ve done enough to get something out of both games, but poor decision making at both ends has cost us.”

Brakes looked set to take an early lead when Tyrone Barnett saw a header well saved by Louis Chadwick, before Adam Walker fired just wide.

But the Crows were ahead when debutant Joe Boachie curled home a beauty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the second half there was a strong shout for a penalty when a shot cannoned against a Royston man in the penalty area, before Walker thundered in a shot on the turn that was met by another fine save from Chadwick. Jack Edwards headed down and just over from the resulting corner. Barnett did likewise minutes later.

Matt Bateman blazed a rare opening high over the bar for Royston, before forcing a good save from Callum Hawkins.

Barnett saw a shot deflected behind for a corner, from which Callum Stewart curled a strike inches over the bar.