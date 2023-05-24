In pictures: Coventry fans enjoying previous trips to Wembley - let's hope they will be doing the same after weekend's big Play Off final against Luton
Coventry are just 90 minutes away from promotion back to the Premier League - and they have certainly taken the long way around after many years of turmoil on and off the pitch.
But this Saturday's play-off final against Luton at Wembley offers their fans a chance to dream again.
To get the spirits raised, we looked back at the Sky Blues recent trips to Wembley - 2018 against Exeter and 2017 against Oxford - and found these photos of fans enjoying the moment.
Let's hope they will be doing the same on Saturday....
