Coventry fans at Wembley in 2017 and 2018

In pictures: Coventry fans enjoying previous trips to Wembley - let's hope they will be doing the same after weekend's big Play Off final against Luton

Coventry are just 90 minutes away from promotion back to the Premier League - and they have certainly taken the long way around after many years of turmoil on and off the pitch.
By The Newsroom
Published 24th May 2023, 16:43 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 16:45 BST

But this Saturday's play-off final against Luton at Wembley offers their fans a chance to dream again.

To get the spirits raised, we looked back at the Sky Blues recent trips to Wembley - 2018 against Exeter and 2017 against Oxford - and found these photos of fans enjoying the moment.

Let's hope they will be doing the same on Saturday....

Fans arrive outside the stadium prior to the Sky Bet League Two Play Off Final between Coventry City and Exeter City at Wembley Stadium on May 28, 2018

1. Coventry City vs Exeter City (2018)

Fans arrive outside the stadium prior to the Sky Bet League Two Play Off Final between Coventry City and Exeter City at Wembley Stadium on May 28, 2018 Photo: Jordan Mansfield

Fans pose for a photo as they arrive outside the stadium prior to the Sky Bet League Two Play Off Final between Coventry City and Exeter City at Wembley Stadium on May 28, 2018

2. Coventry City vs Exeter City (2018)

Fans pose for a photo as they arrive outside the stadium prior to the Sky Bet League Two Play Off Final between Coventry City and Exeter City at Wembley Stadium on May 28, 2018 Photo: Catherine Ivill

Construction cranes can be seen as fans make their way past the Bobby Moore statue before the Sky Bet League Two Play Off Final between Coventry City and Exeter City at Wembley Stadium on May 28, 2018.

3. Coventry City vs Exeter City (2018)

Construction cranes can be seen as fans make their way past the Bobby Moore statue before the Sky Bet League Two Play Off Final between Coventry City and Exeter City at Wembley Stadium on May 28, 2018. Photo: Catherine Ivill

Fans arrive outside the stadium prior to the Sky Bet League Two Play Off Final between Coventry City and Exeter City at Wembley Stadium on May 28, 2018.

4. Coventry vs Exeter (2018)

Fans arrive outside the stadium prior to the Sky Bet League Two Play Off Final between Coventry City and Exeter City at Wembley Stadium on May 28, 2018. Photo: Jordan Mansfield

