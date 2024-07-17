Gareth Southgate resigned as England manager after defeat to Spain in Sunday’s Euro 2024 final.

He had reached consecutive Euros Finals, a World Cup Semi Final and a World Cup Quarter Final – but fell short of ending England’s long painful wait for glory.

So who could step up and replace Southgate for England’s most prized football management job? Here we look at the favourites and their odds, courtesy of SkyBet.

1 . Eddie Howe 2/1 Photo: AFP via Getty Images

2 . Graham Potter 5/2 Photo: Clive Rose

3 . Lee Carsley 10/3 Photo: Getty Images