It's a Casuals FA Cup kick-off as Rugby Town get the season up and running

Tayo Alexander-Tucker dazzled with his step overs during Saturday's pre-season friendly win over North Leigh (Picture: Martin Pulley)

Rugby Town's season for real kicks off this weekend when they travel to lower level Wolverhampton Casuals in the Extra Preliminary Round of the FA Cup.

Valley rounded off their warm-up campaign with two encouraging performances and victories over Aylestone Park and North Leigh, and Town boss Carl Adams is hopeful of an improvement on the 2023-24 relegation-threatened NPL Midands Division term this time around.

"I think we are in a much better position than we were a year ago,” said the Rugby boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We've tried to strengthen the squad over the summer and hopefully we go into the new campaign with a much more competitive squad.

"We targeted players with extra pace and power - especially in attack, and I think we've achieved that and we've looked quite lively up-front in the friendlies."

Rugby followed up on Tuesday evening's 4-1 home success over Aylestone with another Butlin Road victory last Saturday against North Leigh - this time by a 3-1 margin.

Adams' three new striker signings Hilton Arthur, Tayo Alexander-Tucker and Trey Charles (2) were all on-target against the Leicestershire outfit, with another summer recruit Ethan O'Toole then opening the scoring on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arthur grabbed yet another pre-season goal before Madundo Semahimbo rounded off Town's tally, before the Oxfordshire side grabbed a late consolation.

Arthur's four strikes in six warm-up games has now earned him a one-year deal at the club, with ex-Loughborough Students player O'Toole joining the large contingent of the squad in penning a contract too.

Midfielder Justin Mensah is another new face to sign league forms, after the 22-year-old impressed at the weekend.

Adams added: "We've tried to keep a core of players from last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But we knew we had to bring in some new blood, as we don't want to go through another season like the last one."

He continued: "Ideally we didn't really want to lose Theo (Rowe) from the line-up that ended the season, but unfortunately we just couldn't agree a deal.

"However with the addition of Trey, Hilton and Tayo plus the retention of Mikey Taylor, Kolo and MJ, I believe that we have the firepower now to really trouble opposing teams - which will hopefully see us through the tight games in particular."

Saturday's cup hosts Casuals are currently members of the Midland Football League Premier Division, and if the tie is all square on 90 minutes, there would be a replay at Butlin Road on Tuesday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rugby then begin their league campaign at home on August 10 when they entertain newly-promoted Darlaston.

Valley then face a tricky away game as on Wednesday, August 14 they travel to a Corby Town side that is expected to be among the promotion favourites this season.