Loyiso Recci slots home the second of his two penalties in Saturday's much-needed win over Walsall Wood (Picture: Martin Pulley)

Town travel to Boldmere this Saturday for the campaign's final fixture ahead of 19th-placed AFC Rushden & Diamonds on both goal difference and goals scored – meaning that the Northamptonshire club would have to surpass any Rugby win with one of their own by a clear three-goal margin to push Carl Adams’ side back into the bottom two.

Gresley are now all but doomed in bottom spot, while the two teams above Town – Coventry Sphinx and Cambridge City – pretty much ensured their 2024/25 Step Four status with a second-half equaliser apiece to ease them both three points clear of Rugby and Rushden – with superior goal differences.

Valley’s 4-0 success over Walsall Wood was not only a season-best, but also represented a first clean sheet of the calendar year and came courtesy of a Loyiso Recci penalty double and strikes from Liam Francis and Silvano Obeng.

Francis gave the hosts an early lead when he nodded in from close range, before Recci’s penalty further stretched the lead. Recci’s second successful spot-kick on 83 minutes eased any lingering nerves, with sub Obeng adding what could prove to be a vital goal shortly after.

In-form Boldmere may prove to be a sterner test as Rugby look to extend their five-match unbeaten run, while Rushden travel to Walsall with their hopes still alive following a late winner at home to Boldmere last weekend.

Adams said: “It’s great to finally put a good run of results together at just the right time, but we know that it’s going to be tough at Boldmere and we will have to be on it from the off.

“We’ll need to try and put out of our minds what’s going on with the Rushden game and focus on securing the win by the biggest margin possible, and hopefully that should be enough to see us home.”