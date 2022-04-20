It's cup finals time in the Rugby & District Sunday Football League

.

The big day will see first division teams competing for the Sir Jack Scamp Cup, with Hillmorton 1sts taking on league champions Rugby Borough Royals.

Division Two finalists will be hoping to lift the Rugby Borough Council Cup, with Rugby Red Lion 1sts playing Daventry Drayton Grange.

And the third division hopefuls will be contesting the Mark Lawrence Memorial Cup, with Red Lion Vets and Community Relations Vets in action.

.

Donations will be welcomed for the Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.

On Sunday, May 1 the league’s open cups will be played at Rugby Town’s Butlin Road ground.

The Advertiser Cup final kicks off at 11am and the Hospital Cup – a repeat of the Division 1 Cup final - at 2pm.