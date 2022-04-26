It's the Advertiser and Hospital Cup on Sunday as champions celebrate divisional cup titles

Division 1 Cup winners Rugby Borough Royals

It was all about league and cup doubles in all three.

In the Sir Jack Scamp Division One Cup, Hillmorton went two up, both by Fola Fagbemi, but the lack of substitutes took its toll and they ultimately fell to a 5-2 defeat at the hands of Division One winners, Rugby Borough Royals. Royals’ goals included two penalties by Jack Downes in a hat-trick and others from Joe Vickers and Matthew Evans.

The Rugby Borough Council Division Two Cup saw Division Two winners Red Lion 1st take the lead twice in a 2-1 win over County Cup semi- finalists Daventry Drayton Grange. Alex Vineall and Sam Brake scored for Red Lion.

Red Lion, Division 2 Cup champions

In the Mark Lawrence Memorial Division Three Cup, league winners CRC Vets came from behind in a 3-1 victory over Red Lion Vets. Red Lion scored early on but CRC came back strongly and secured the win. Justin Marsden scored twice for CRC with Dan Nelson netting the other.

This week sees CRC 1st take on Hillmorton Reserves in the Advertiser Cup at 11am and then it’s a Sir Jack Scamp Cup replay in the Hospital Cup with a kick off time of 2pm, where Royals are looking for a treble and Hillmorton 1st look to avenge last week’s heartbreak.

Both games are at Rugby Town FC, Butlin Road. Doors open at 10am with a donation of £1 towards the Air Ambulance. Before the Advertiser Cup kicks off, there will be the league top scorers and league winners presentation with their trophies and medals.

Hillmorton Reserves’ manager Steve Heighton is looking forward to Sunday’s Advertiser Cup final.

CRC Vets won the Division 3 Cup on Sunday

"Hillmorton Reserves made the final in their first year together after an extraordinary plan,” he said. “Local football legends Andy Gilroy at 45 and Lawrence Watson at 42 wanted one season playing with their 17 year old sons, both called Charlie . The boys had come through the Hillmorton ranks as a successful junior team and with other members of that junior team decided to give it a go.

“For such a young team to get to a senior final was quite an achievement and now the plan has come to fruition.

“CRC’s manager is Paul Taylor, a hugely popular and respected individual who keeps driving CRC forward while Hillmorton have me!” Paul and Steve go back years and so it’s sure to be a friendly and great final.

Brinklow: Brinklow made it two trophies in a week after a 2-1 victory against Nuneaton Borough U21s in the final of the Coventry Telegraph Junior Cup.

Brinklow celebrating their cup victory

The first half saw the sides cancelling each other out but Brinklow broke the deadlock a minute before the interval.

A neat pass from Morgan Pulford found Ally Keay, whose left wing cross was headed home by Conor McKiernan.

Brinklow’s second came on 63 minutes courtesy of some charitable goalkeeping. A long-range cross from Keay looked to be safely gathered by the Borough ‘keeper, only for the ball to evade his grasp and fall into the net.