Landers leaves Leamington but key duo sign new deals

Adam Walker has agreed new terms with Leamington.

​Leamington FC have confirmed that two of their key players have signed deals to remain at the club – but another has left for pastures new.

After discussions with Henry Landers, the attacking midfield player has opted to leave the football club in search of football closer to his Oxford home.

He has since signed for Stratford Town in the SPL Premier Division.

Leamington boss Paul Holleran told the club’s media: “With Henry being based in Oxford, playing in the National League North has meant an extra hour-and-a-half travelling for him to get home after away games.

“We are disappointed to see him go, but understand his reasons and wish him all the best in his career going forward. He has been fantastic to work with, and he played a huge part in helping us win promotion last year and in helping us consolidate last season.”

Landers told supporters: “I just want to say thank you to the fans, staff and my team mates, who have made my two seasons with the Brakes so welcoming and easy. I have had some of the best times of my career at the club.”

Meanwhile, club captain Adam Walker and attacker Owen Farmer have both committed to Leamington next season.

Walker passed the 150 appearance mark for the club whilst leading the side to National League North consolidation last season, and Holleran said: “He is a leader for us on and off the pitch and local lad who knows the importance of the club and the captaincy. We are looking forward to working with him again next season.”

Farmer joined Brakes from Wolves in January and made 22 appearances, scoring goals in home games against Buxton and Chorley.

Holleran added: “We are delighted that Owen has decided to continue his journey with us. He made the very difficult decision to step away from a contract in Academy football last season because he could see the pathway that we have been able to provide other young players in the past, and I am very much looking forward to working with him again.”