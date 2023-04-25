Large crowd expected as Rugby Borough Football Club bid for promotion - show your support tomorrow night (Wednesday)

The play-off semi-final will be at home to Amersham Town at Kilsby Lane (KO 7.45pm).

Rugby Borough Football Club will be in play-off action tomorrow night (Wednesday April 26) as they go for promotion to Step 5 on the Non League Pyramid.

The semi-final will be at home to Amersham Town at Kilsby Lane (KO 7.45pm).

It will be an interesting game as Amersham have taken all six points from Borough. The latest being a few weeks ago when they beat a depleted Borough side 4-1.

However Manager Dan Carter is upbeat and now has a full strength side to pick from. He said "These play offs are a lottery but we have a chance to move up to a better league and the boys are ready for it. Anything can happen and it is a boost that we have a full strength side to choose from. It's down to them now and maybe a bit of luck."