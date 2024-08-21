Late goal agony for Brakes after Saturday win

Paul Holleran celebrates after Saturday's win. Photo: Leamington FC.

​Paul Holleran was delighted to see his Leamington FC side win their first home game of the National League North season on Saturday – but they were denied another three days later by a last-gasp goal.

​Brakes beat Spennymoor Town 3-1 on Saturday, but having taken the lead late on against Alfreton Town on Tuesday, a 96th minute goal made it 2-2 and the spoils were shared.

But speaking to the club’s media after Saturday’s win, Holleran was thrilled with the three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: ”It was a wonderful day for us. I thought we started really well in the first 20-25 minutes. Spennymoor are a hardened National League North side; always in and around the play offs. They’re a good yardstick for us really.

"They started to ask a few questions of us and the goal probably came at a time when we needed to get through that period, but we didn’t. I thought they got on top then, and finished the first half strongly.

"Then they probably started the second half better than us, and they did to us in that period what we were doing to them early doors. We got some quick sets and good spin rounds and got them running back towards their own goal, landed on a lot of second balls, and then they started to do that to us.

"The timing of the second goal was probably slightly against the run of play. But when you sign players like Berridge the goals look after themselves. It was great pressure - we’ve forced a mistake from them , and lovely for Cally then, another goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought we were good then. The momentum just swung a bit, and we scored another goal from a set play which is really pleasing. Just the little bits of movement.

"I look at the team today, and there’s players who haven’t been anywhere near this level before; whether it’s George Ward or Ewan or Cally Stewart. I thought they were phenomenal today.”

Tuesday’s game saw Alfreton score against the run of play through David Moyo to take a second-half lead, but George Ward levelled things up with a fine strike soon afterwards.

Brakes thought they’d won the game when Anthony Lynn scored on 86 minutes, but a long throw deep into stoppage time caused chaos in defence and Jed Abbey levelled for Alfreton.