Late goals deny Bourton and Frankton cup scalp

Two late goals denied Bourton and Frankton from claiming a notable cup scalp on Saturday as they exited the Boyd Carpenter Cup at the hands of Triumph Athletic.

Major Boyd Carpenter Cup 1st Round

Triumph Athletic 3, Bourton and Frankton 2

Going into the tie away from home as underdogs against their hosts who play two divisions up the league ladder, Bourton produced a spirited performance and played well throughout only to be thwarted in the closing stages.

An evenly-contested first period saw the sides go in level at 1-1 after Triumph had first taken the lead through a penalty before Clifford Awuah levelled matters with his sixth goal in three games also coming from the penalty spot.

Bourton keeper Jack Downie had produced some great saves to keep the hosts at bay in the first 45 and the visitors took that confidence into the second period and took the lead when Stuart Mcquillan was on hand to edge them 2-1 in front on 68 minutes.

However the final ten minutes saw a frantic finish to the tie as Triumph first drew level at 2-2 on 81 minutes before Bourton almost went back in front having hit the crossbar moment later.

The hosts then grabbed what turned out to be an eventual winner on 85 minutes despite Bourton then seeing two last ditch efforts for an equaliser being cleared off the line in a dramatic conclusion.

Other Result:

Leamington and District Sunday Football League, Division 1 - Cubbington Albion 1, Bourton and Frankton 4.

B & F Under 16s had a free week in Coventry and Warwickshire Youth Football League Under 16 Division C.

Fixtures:

Saturday

Coventry Alliance Football League, Division 3 - Tiffin Box v Bourton and Frankton (2:15 pm kick-off).

Sunday

Leamington and District Sunday Football League, Division 1 KO Cup - Bourton and Frankton v Hawkesmill Sports (10:30 am kick-off).