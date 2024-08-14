​Late heartbreak for Leamington

Cally Stewart (left) celebrates his goal against Buxton. Photo: Chris Stewart/LFC.

​Leamington FC’s return to the National League North ended in last-gasp agony on Saturday as hosts Buxton hit a 94th minute winner.

​With boss Paul Holleran unable to attend the game for health reasons, Brakes showed plenty of promise throughout but Ben Sault’s late goal meant they returned home with nothing.

The home side opened the scoring with a simple goal on the quarter hour. Sault wrong footed the Brakes defence as he pulled the ball back from the right to find Tommy Elliott, who had stolen into the box completely unnoticed, and he gave Callum Hawkins little chance with a firm first time finish.

But they were stunned moments before the half-time whistle when Leamington hauled themselves level thanks to a piece of wizardry from Cally Stewart. The young striker had been snapping at the heels of anyone who had possession for the entire first half, and when he received the ball inside the box on the left, he wriggled his way out of a tight spot and rammed his shot through True Grant at his near post to the delight of the travelling support.

However, they saw a well earned point ripped from their grasp two minutes into added time when Sault bundled his way into the penalty area to take advantage of hesitancy in the Brakes defence and round Hawkins to slot home the winner.

Holleran posted on X after the game: “Sounds like Leamington did a lot right but learnt a harsh game management lesson at the end. Ten of the squad never played in the National League North, the goal scorer [came from] step five. Great moment for those boys.”

Leamington now prepare to host Spennymoor this weekend and then Alfreton Town next Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Brakes have signed 21-year-old attacking player Anthony Lynn.

Anthony spent last season in the Northern Premier League Midlands Division with Anstey Nomads, having been in the goals for Loughborough Students in the United Counties League for the previous two campaigns.

He has also gained experience in the academy at EFL club Swindon Town from the age of 13 to 18, and has attended training camps at Under 16 and Under 17 level with Scotland.