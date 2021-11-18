Latest results from the Tracey Thomas Leamington & District Football League

.

Weekly round-up for Sunday 14 November 2021. It’s week 11 and we have League and Cup matches so we start as usual with the Cup Competitions, and that starts with the Tracey Thomas Challenge Cup 2021-22 - Round 2

Heathcote Athletic 3 Warwick Printing 3

The Printers were ahead for one minute after Craig Williams struck in the nineteenth minute. Joe Carter with the Heathcote response a minute later. Kristoffer Burbury then gave Heathcote the advantage on the half hour mark, and then a goal each for evergreen Chris Collier and Cory Turner on the stroke of half time meant that Heathcote were 3 – 2 up at the break. With less than fifteen minutes to go Conor Smith pulled the Printers back level and that’s how it stayed until the final whistle , and so to penalty kicks.

Warwick Printing win 3 - 4 on penalties, and go through to the next round.

Leamington FC Vets 3 Chadwick End 6

Chadwick from Division 2 took on the high flying Vet’s from Division 1 here and came away with a well deserved win. “The best team we’ve played” was the comment from the Leamington Manager. The Vet’s scorers were Martin Thompson , Andrew Maguire and Ross Jackson. The Chadwick scorers with a brace apiece were Alex Unitt, Mark Turner and Tom Tarbuck. Chadwick into the hat for the next round.

We move on to the Division 3 Cup 2021-22, sponsored by Nick Chambers, in memory of his father Chris - Round 1

Leamington Hibernian Reserves 5 Kenilworth Royal Oak 1

Both Division 3 sides here but Table toppers Hibs were in no mood for games with lowly Oak. Charlie Fitzmaurice started Hibs off and it was three nil by half time. Scott Hammond adding a brace. Connor Mort and Joshua Johal with the second half strike to tie the ribbon up. Hibs into the next round.

We now go to the Cancer Research UK Charity Invitation Cup 2021-22 - Round 1

HRI Wellesbourne Reserves 0 Khalsa 9 (nine)

An amazing eight minute spell for Chris Hanrahan here as he plundered four goals in less than ten minutes! Dali Varaich and Anvinder Thiara sandwiched the Hanrahan spell before half time. Khalsa were thwarted in the second half and their last three goals all came in the last five minutes. Luke Lindsay with a brace and Sundeep Kalsi with the other. The Division 1 side progress at the expense of Division 4 veg boys, who go into the Supplementary Cup.

Hampton Magna 5 Khalsa Reserves 1

Fastest goal of the day here in the first minute from Jordan O'Keeffe to give Magna the perfect start. By the half time whistle it was 4 – 0. A Graham Bickerdike brace and one from James Footman doing the damage. David Benton popped up just after the break to give Khalsa a glimmer of hope but it wasn’t to be. Ryan Leahy restored the advantage just after the hour mark and that’s how it stayed. Magna into the next round, Khalsa reserves into the supplementary Cup.

Long Itchington 4 Stockton 0.

Two goals in each half were enough here as the Long Men saw off their neighbours Stockton. Oscar Rose and Jamie Bodfish in the first half, and a Sam Crawford brace in the second half doing the damage. The Long Men progress and Stockton go into the Supplementary Cup.

We move on to League action now and start as usual with Division 1

Bishops Itchington 4 HRI Wellesbourne 5

Josh Turton scores four goals for Bishops and ends up on the losing side! Turton got his first after only five minutes but the Veg boys struck back and scored three times in a fifteen minute spell through a Charlie Mitchell brace and a single from Vitor Machado. Turton got his second shortly before the break. Turton then made it all square again with his hat-trick goal just after half time. The veg boys struck back twice in five minutes through Craig Setchell and Sam Mitchell to restore the two goal advantage. With only two minutes left Turton popped up for his fourth goal, but it was too late and the points went back to Wellesbourne.

We move on to Division 2

Dynamo Leamington 1 AFC Warwick 3

Dynamo with a first half lead here but three late strikes took the points for Warwick. Marco Ciuffini with the Dynamo goal. A Melvinino Mauritson brace and a late Finnian Wort goal for Warwick.

Engine FC 5 Real Barston 4

Unbeaten Engine were made to work for this one by lowly Barston. Steven Evans, a Gavin Dhesi brace, Jordan Simpson and George Edgington with the Engine goals. Matt Gillett a David Jolly brace and Gareth Davies the Barston marksmen.

Ettington Rovers 2 Radford Albion 4

Ettington had a Glen Matthew brace inside eighteen minutes to give them the lead. Sion Humphries and Robert Spillane made it all square just before half time. Two goals in the last twenty minutes took the points for Radford through Jamie Lee and Humphries with his second.

And on to Division 3

Sporting Foresters 4 Napton 1

Chris Watts had Napton ahead after ten minutes, but Foresters then ruled the roost. Sam Rudge made it all square before the break. Matthew Manton and a brace from Daniel Eykyn sealed the Napton fate.

Division 4

Cubbington Albion 3 Whitnash Sports and Social Club 2

Cubbington were made to work for this one. A brace of penalties from Ross Quartermaine and a goal from Connor Wilson were enough in the end. Matty Goodwin and Michael Aulak with the Whitnash goals.

Kenilworth Wardens 4 Long Itchington Res 2

Wardens keep the pressure on at the Top of the Table. Harry Morris and a Toby Wells hat-trick doing the damage here .

Southam Sporting 0 Upper Lighthorne 2

A George Green brace were enough here as Lighthorne take the points.

Sporting Club de Stratford 3 Wellesbourne Wanderers 4