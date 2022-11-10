Provider Dan Summerfield and scorer Jordan Wilson celebrate Rugby Town's winner in the 3-2 success at Desborough Town. Picture by Martin Pulley

Town twice came from behind to beat the resilient hosts at a wet and windy Waterworks Field ground, with Dan Summerfield, David Kolodynski and Jordan Wilson on target for Carl Adams's side.

Reflecting on Rugby's 10th victory in thirteen league outings so far, Adams said: "We showed good character out there in difficult weather conditions. Last season we may well have drawn or even lost a game like that.

"Like last week against Oadby, it wasn't a particularly classic performance from us, but the three goals we scored were all really well-worked affairs and I think we saw out the game well once we had finally got ahead in it."

Desborough had taken a 33rd-minute lead after Valley keeper Matt Hill failed to grasp a high inswinging corner from Luca Miller, with Iain Blaikie also appearing to add a final touch as the ball crossed the line.

Rugby's first equaliser came from a free-flowing attack which saw Summerfield finish off a low cross from fellow wing-back Luke English, but Miller's deflected strike left Hill wrong-footed to restore the home team's lead after the break.

Two Valley goals in four minutes just past the hour mark did the trick though, with English again providing a delivery from the right-wing for Kolodynski to slide in and score at the near post and then Summerfield picking out Wilson's run to give the recently-arrived striker a fifth goal in just three starts for his new club.

This Saturday's opponents in the second round proper of the competition are Midlands League Premier outfit AFC Wulfruninans, as Town look to embark on another successful Vase journey following last season’s fifth-round exit at North Shields.

Adams will be without the cup-tied Wilson in addition to his skipper Loyiso Recci, who serves the final game of a three-match ban following his red card against Coventry Sphinx in October.

Wolverhampton-based Wulfrunians have made a relatively decent start to their 2022/23 campaign, and currently sit in sixth place in the table with nine wins, one draw and seven defeats from their 17 games to date.