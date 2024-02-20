It was a frustrating day for Paul Holleran. Pic: Cameron Murray.

But with the top two both winning again they will surely be frustrated not to have managed to come away with maximum points.

With leaders Needham Market the visitors to Harbury Lane next Saturday this was a game Leamington really could have done with taking three points from. It extended their unbeaten run to 11 games, but with our forthcoming opponents having been the last team to beat us it provided a frustrating backdrop to what could be a pivotal game in the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Holleran’s men certainly started this game brightly enough, driving at Kettering from the kick off. Tyrone Barnett’s shot was deflected behind for a corner, while Adam Walker fired another just wide in the opening exchanges. Will Shorrock saw another effort blocked, while Henry Landers fired one over the crossbar.

Harry Reilly, cross forced Callum Hawkins to palm the ball over his crossbar as the home side began to push back. From the resulting corner, Kelvin Langmead headed straight at Hawkins.

The veteran headed another effort off target for the hosts, while Leamington came close when Landers headed just wide after Shorrock had sent the ball in from the left after Josh Quaynor’s free kick had been blocked. Cally Stewart then chased a lost cause to the dead ball line, his deflected cross falling for skipper Walker to drive just wide.

Early in the second half the hosts had a penalty shout waved away by Referee Jamie Conde, and a tame shot that rolled through to Hawkins as both sides struggled to create anything of real note.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A downward header was held by Hawkins before a member of the Kettering coaching staff was shown a yellow card for something or other.

Brakes felt they had a penalty shout of their own when Henry Landers went down in the Kettering box after a swift counter attack, but again nothing was forthcoming.