Leamington all set for huge Rochdale test in FA Trophy

Paul Holleran's men take on Rochdale this weekend. Pic: Cameron Murray.

Leamington FC will welcome professional outfit Rochdale to the Your Co-op Community Stadium on Saturday as their FA Trophy campaign continues.

​The two clubs will meet for the first time ever, with the former EFL side currently lying sixth in the National League standings, 11 points behind leaders York City and with two games in hand.

The Brakes, meanwhile, come into the game off the back of four straight league defeats, although a much-changed side did run out winners in the Birmingham Senior Cup on Tuesday night as they beat Halesowen Town on penalties after a 1-1 draw (see page 62)

There will be no fan segregation for Saturday’s tie and tickets are available online or admission can be paid on the gate.

Saturday’s league trip to high-flying Kidderminster saw Brakes fall to second-half Joe Foulkes goal.

*Joe Doyle-Charles has left Leamington to join NPL Division One side Hednesford Town.

The central midfielder joined the Brakes from Coalville Town in the summer, and has made 15 appearances.

Brakes boss Paul Holleran said: "In the short spell that Joe’s been with us, he’s been great to work with - a real character and we wish him luck in signing for a super football club like Hednesford. He will be a great asset for them and Joe and his family will always be welcome back at Leamington."

Meanwhile, Leamington have also recruited, with Joel Shambrook having joined on loan from Solihull Moors.

The Cubbington-raised right sided defender will link up with Holleran’s side for an initial month, looking to take the next step up following previous loan deals at Studley, Darlaston Town and Stourbridge.

Holleran said: “I’m happy to get Joel on board. He’s a player that we’ve seen in his loan spells at Darlaston and Stourbridge, and he’s equipped himself very well at those clubs.

“We’ve got one or two injuries in the squad at the moment, and it’s a bit stretched, so we’ve moved to bring in a very capable young man who will add something different to the squad. We’re looking forward to having him with us.”