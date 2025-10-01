Leamington all set for return to action with Hereford test

Paul Holleran's men take on Hereford this weekend. Photo: Chris Simpson.

​Leamington FC will be hoping for a return to action this weekend as they host Hereford.

The Brakes have just had a weekend free of action due to them not being involved in the FA Cup, their last game having been the abandoned game at AFC Fylde a week earlier.

So Saturday’s game will see Leamington hoping to gain league points for the first time since September 6, although their last win was on September 2 against Southport.

Saturday’s encounter will see Leamington come up against a Hereford side who were beaten in the FA Cup on Tuesday night.

Having drawn 2-2 at National League South side Hemel Hempstead Town on Saturday, Hereford then couldn’t make home advantage count as they were beaten 3-0 in the replay.

In the league, Hereford and Leamington both sit on 11 points with the Brakes having played a game fewer.

Hereford are unbeaten in their last four league games, a 2-1 win over Worksop Town on September 20 their last National League North outing.

*Leamington Ladies secured their first home win of the season by beating Halesowen Ladies 4-3 on Sunday.

A bright start from Leamington saw a Naomi Morgan cross find Meg Lugg free at the back to head home the opener.

A penalty brought Halesowen level before Leamington then gave away a cheap free kick, with Halesowen hitting it long and a mistake from the goalkeeper slipping allowed the visitors to take the lead.

Leamington then came out the blocks fast with some good build up play and Linda Turner found Morgan free at the back post to tap in.

Leamington then took the lead with a Turner free-kick drilled under the wall finding the back of the net.

A mistake from Leamington allowed Halesowen back into the game when a cross came in that was spilled and the Halesowen player tapped in.

But Leamington then regained the lead with Turner getting across her player from a Lugg cross and making it 4-3.

Halesowen then had a few efforts with a couple of fantastic saves from Annabelle Williams who went in goal for the second half.

