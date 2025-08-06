Leamington all set for the new season

Paul Holleran will take his side to Curzon Ashton on the opening day.

​Leamington FC finally get their National League North season under way this weekend with a trip to Curzon Ashton.

​The Brakes completed their pre-season with a 2-1 win over Tamworth last weekend, and will head to Tameside full of confidence as they aim to build on last season’s mid-table finish.

Following the opener, they have a week’s gap before hosting South Shields in their opening game of the campaign.

Saturday’s win over Tamworth capped off an encouraging summer for Leamington.

The opening goal arrived just before the half hour as Tamworth’s Ollie Lynch was deflected past keeper Eddie Brearey.

The equaliser came just after the break when Ethan Hill slid the ball through for Owen Farmer to hold off his man and slot low past Jas Singh.

Leamington edged ahead with ten minutes remaining when substitute Ant Lynn earned his side a penalty when he intercepted a pass back towards Singh, who brought him down as the striker attempted to round the Lambs keeper. Lynn picked himself up and coolly placed the spot kick into the bottom right hand corner of the net.

*Meanwhile, Leamington have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Zander Watson.

Previously with AFC Rushden and Diamonds and Huntingdon Town, the 20-year-old shot stopper has been part of the Brakes squad throughout pre-season, and has now signed National League forms.

Boss Paul Holleran said: “Zander comes to us through being at Warwick University, where he has worked with our Foundation coaches. He's had a good pre-season with us, and we are very much looking forward to working with him over the coming weeks and months.”

“I am delighted to be given the opportunity to sign with Leamington,” said Watson.

"It is an exciting step in my career as a goalkeeper, and I am thrilled to be part of such a well-regarded club and to have the opportunity to develop in a high-calibre environment.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed pre-season both on and off the pitch, and I am looking forward to getting to know the club more as the year progresses. It’s a privilege to be working with such talented players and a brilliant coaching team.”