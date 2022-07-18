Leamington and District Sunday Football League hold their latest AGM and Awards

League vice President Norman Stephens presented the Best Club assistant referee award to Duncan Pomeroy of Wellesbourne Wanderers.
The Best Club Secretary award to Martyn Pearce of Ettington Rovers, while Conor McKay took the Goalscorers Trophy on behalf of Leamington Hibs Reserves.
Team-mate Scott Hammond also won the Guy Reeve Golden Boot award.
Norman also presented an award to retiring referee James Barnwell who has served the League for many years, and moves into a new role with the League as DBS and safeguarding officer.