Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Leamington and District Sunday League kicked off with a bang.

Division One – Bishops Itchington 1 HRI Wellesbourne 2

Fastest goal of the day here for Greg Eales who put HRI ahead after only two minutes. It stayed tight until the second half when Eales popped up again shortly after the re-start to extend the advantage. Craig Watkin then grabbed one back for Bishops with ten minutes left to make it interesting but HRI held on to take the points back to Wellesbourne.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chadwick End 1 Long Itchington 1

A close one here as expected and it finished level after Sam Davis put one away for Chadwick. Sam Crawford with the Long Itchington reply.

Engine FC 0 Leamington Hibs 3

Hibs off to a good start. Reece Rawlings getting the first after twenty two minutes. Craig Wallsgrove added a second on the half hour mark and he scored his second with fifteen minutes to go to round it off.

Division 2 – Dynamo Leamington 5 Khalsa Reserves 4

A thriller here with end to end action and Khalsa were first on the scoresheet. Istvan Demeter getting them off and running after only six minutes.

Dynamo then woke up and exploded out of the blocks with four goals in the next twenty one minutes.

A Ryan Woodward brace in four minutes gave Dynamo the lead. Paul Rose and Lee Watton then added two more in a five minute spell and Khalsa looked finished.

Demeter then popped up to net his second and bring some hope back for Khalsa, but with half time looming Woodward grabbed his hat trick to restore the three goal advantage.

Five minutes into the second half and Dali Varaich notched another for Khalsa and the comeback was on! Dynamo held on, but Tom Gamblin grabbed a fourth for Khalsa to make the last fifteen minutes interesting. Dynamo stayed solid and took the points.

Ettington Rovers 3 AFC Warwick 2

Jordan Robinson gave Ettington the lead after twenty minutes and Amine Bouhali made it two ten minutes later. Just before the break and Melvinio Mauritson pulled one back to keep AFC in the hunt. Ten minutes into the second half and Mauritson grabbed his second to make it all square.

On the hour mark and Matt Toms popped up to stick one away for Ettington and the villagers held on to take the points.

Heathcote Athletic 4 Whitnash Town AFC 0

A great start here for Heathcote and Johnny Hawker set them off with a brace. John Aston added a third and Karol Janisiak rounded it off at the final whistle.

Division 3 – Hampton Magna 4 Kenilworth Royal Oak 3

Royal Oak were quick out of the blocks here and went two up in the first twenty five minutes through Owen Biggs and Jacob Whitmore. Nick Hill pulled one back on the half hour mark and Mark Hickey made it all square shortly before half time. Just after the break and Aaron Dickens gave Magna the lead only for William Harte to make it all square a minute later. With only fifteen minutes to go Dickens struck again to restore the Magna lead and they held on to take the points.

Napton 1 Kenilworth Wardens 5

Ryan Fox was the Napton scorer here putting the villagers ahead after only eight minutes. It then turned into the Ben Edmunds show as he struck four times in the next 30 minutes to give Wardens the points. Charlie Waters rounded it off with another late on.

Real Barston 2 Cubbington Albion 4

Harry Taylor was the marksman here for Cubbington. He grabbed a hat trick with Billy Gatfield getting the fourth. Benjamin Valatka and George Billington getting the Real Barston replies.

Wellesbourne Wanderers 0 Sporting Foresters 1

The odd goal was all that separates these two sides. Liam Miller with the solitary strike taking the points for Foresters.

We move on to Division 4

Bowling Green 0 The Builders 2

A winning start to the Builders campaign. Cory Turner getting the first early in the first half and Zak Hubbard getting the second just before the final whistle.

HRI Wellesbourne Reserves 0 Whitnash Sports & Social Club 9 (nine)

All one way traffic here as Whitnash were always in control. Paulo Mota led the way grabbing four. Louis Todd, Matty Goodwin and a brace from Sheldon Wainwright doing the damage

Long Itchington Reserves 3 AFC Snitterfield 0

The Long Men made a good start to their season here with strikes from Seb Jones, Jamie Bodfish and Will Bradbury.

Newbold 3 Stockton 4

A game of two halves here. Josh Tolley with the equal fastest goal of the day on two minutes. Reece Mason replied fifteen minutes later but Stockton then took control for the remainder of the first half with three more goals from Jonathon Ley, Tolley grabbed a second and Malachy Rose added the fourth. Newbold struck back with two very late goals from Mason and Adam Coles but it wasn’t quite enough.