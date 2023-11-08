Leamington beat Kettering Town for a four-point week

Paul Holleran will have been a content man after watching his side record victory over Kettering in midweek.

Callum Stewart gave them a 12th minute lead before Tyrone Barnett doubled the advantage just before the break.

And, despite Sam Bennett pulling one back on the hour, the battling Brakes had enough in defence to hold on for the win.

It will have further pleased Holleran who felt his side had dropped two points in the weekend draw at Stamford.

Leamington picked up four points from the week.

“Despite the conditions it was a really good game,” said the Leamington boss.“The most frustrating thing for me was that it was probably as good an away performance from us for a long long long time.

“We looked really dangerous, we should have had a penalty before half time; and then we scored two great goals.

“The mistake isn’t the two goals that they scored, but we have had the ball umpteen times in good areas of the pitch, and I just think possibly, with some of the youth in the team, it’s knowing how to manage the ball.

“They’re playing such a high line, we need to keep the ball around their back four, create some more chances, but we gave it away cheaply.

‘At 2-0, the free kick… you could have had five goalkeepers in there and they wouldn’t have saved it. After that I think we could have just done with a little bit more know how to get over the line.

‘Considering the conditions and how heavy the pitch was, there were still a lot of pluses to take from the afternoon, and I’m not going to let a poor end to the game take away from that, but it is definitely two points dropped.

“I think if we were better, and had a little bit more know how we could have killed the game off at 2-0, but fair play to them as well.

“We’ve done that in the past. They were brave; a little bit of magic got them back in it and then they kept plugging away, so credit to them.”