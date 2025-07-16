Leamington beaten by full-time sides in pre-season

Action from Saturday's game at home to Shrewsbury. Photo: Chris Simpson.

​Leamington FC continued their pre-season schedule against two more full-time outfits this week and although both games ended in defeat, they acquitted themselves well as the new National League North season edges closer.

​Former Brakes striker Cally Stewart returned to Warwickshire with Shrewsbury Town on Saturday for a game agreed as part of the deal which took him to the then League One club last season.

Stewart and his team-mates were relegated to League Two in May but were 2-0 winners at the weekend with Stewart featuring in the first-half.

Isaac England and George Lloyd scored in each half to give Shrewsbury the win in hot conditions at the Your Co-op Community Stadium.

On Tuesday night, a young Aston Villa side were then the visitors and ran out 3-2 winners.

Villa’s youngsters took the lead on ten minutes, Ethan Amundsen-Day heading powerfully home at the far post.

Leamington were level on 36 minutes as Joe Clarke took a touch on the edge of the penalty area before driving low and powerfully beyond the keeper.

But less than a minute later, Villa’s Omar Khedr's curling effort took a wicked deflection to beat the diving Eddie Brearey in the Brakes goal.

Leamington fell further behind on 52 minutes when Mason Cotcher dinked a delightful effort over Brearey into the far corner.

Leamington pulled a goal back on 65 minutes when Tim Berridge controlled well and fired home, but the young visitors would hold on to take the honours.

Meanwhile, the new National League North season will see Leamington hit the road for the opening game as they go to Curzon Ashton on Saturday, August 9.

Their first home fixture will then come a week later with South Shields the visitors, before Leamington then go to Peterborough Sports three days later.

August will then end with Radcliffe visiting on August 23, a trip to Kidderminster Harriers on Bank Holiday Monday (25th) and then a home game with Chorley on August 30th.

Boxing Day will see a home game with newly-promoted Bedford Town, while Brakes will end the campaign at Buxton on April 25.