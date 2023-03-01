Leamington boss calls on side to cut out errors following draw at Banbury United

Disappointed Leamington boss Paul Holleran knows his side must cut out the blunders if they are to avoid relegation.

Brakes remain in the drop zone after a 2-2 draw with Banbury United in midweek.

Holleran was left irritated by the way in which his side conceded United’s second.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We were just beginning to get on top and then they scored, it was another goal that was gift-wrapped,” he said.

Leamington picked up one point from two games this week.

“We didn't manage the phase of play well and then made a mistake, it's disappointing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There's no doubting the character and spirit but it feels like a game that has got away again and we have to find a way of being more resilient and cutting out the errors.

“It could have been a win. We started the game slowly and were sluggish.

“We are disappointed with their goal but then we played well and got back into the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The overriding emotion is disappointment with the second goal we conceded and some big chances that went begging again.”

Leamington slipped behind after Jack Stevens opened the scoring on 12 minutes

Ollie Hulbert sees his shot saved by the legs of the keeper on 33 minutes

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jack Edwards levelled four minutes later

Henry Landers shoots into Ted Cann’s hands, before the Banbury man fired over a minute later. .

But the Brakes were behind again on 61 minutes when Slavi Spasov made the most of a poor defensive clearance by Dan Meredith.

Dan Turner rescued a point with ten minutes to go when he smashed home a beauty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It capped a disappointing week for the club after they were thumped 4-1 at Scarborough Athletic at the weekend, coupled with a third-straight win for relegation rivals Blyth Spartans.