Leamington boss content with point against Leiston

Leamington boss Paul Holleran had no complaints following his side's 1-1 draw with Leiston.

.The hosts bossed the early stages and went ahead in the 13th minute through Jack Lane.

The home crowd were stunned into silence two minutes before the half-time whistle however, when the visitors levelled things up with their first shot of the afternoon through Chris Casement.

Neither side were able to find that bit of quality to nick that all important second goal during a competitive second half.

Leamington were held by an impressive Leiston side.

“We could have been out of sight in the first half hour, with the two or three chances,” said Holleran.

“They’ve had the lion's share of possession, and they’ve played well, but what we did do well in the early stages of the game was get it out of the middle of the park, get a good pass into wide areas. We’ve had a lot of 1 v 1’s.

“I felt then in the last 15 minutes we’ve got a grip of the game then. We’ve had another good chance through Henry (Landers), but that final ball or final cross hasn’t quite been there today.

“‘When you look at the game overall it’s about right. We probably had the better chances but they had more of the ball, and from our point of view, probably for about 70 minutes we’ve looked like we could be struggling a bit today so what pleased me was, we tinkered and we changed and we went again then, and got back in the game again.

“It’s one of those days where I don’t think we’ve played particularly well; we’ve come against one of the best sides we’ve played this year..

‘You have to take a step back I think sometimes. We’ve had a few players not quite at it today, and there are one or two reasons for that as well; and we’ve got a point against a good side. If we were more clinical we win the game, but they’re a tough side to beat so it’s a good point today.”