Frustrated boss Paul Holleran blasted the referee after his red-card cock-up in Leamington’s FA Cup defeat at Boston.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Martin Woods, Kelsey Mooney and Jimmy Knowles were all on target as Boston United brushed aside Leamington.

But the game swung following a dire decision which saw Jack Lane red-carded after Theo Streete handled on the line after a woeful case of mistaken identity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘It certainly was an eventful afternoon,’ he told BBC CWR. “There’s a hell of a difference between Theo Streete and Jack Lane.

Paul Holleran fears for the state of football and the quality of refereeing.

“Forget everything else that’s gone on today - for all the supporters and the players that have travelled - the game has gone then - it’s just damage limitation really.

“I worry a bit for football really because there’s a lot of this happening. At some of the games I have watched this season there’s been players getting sent off left, right and centre; there’s strange decisions left right and centre.

"I and all the players at Leamington fully understand the new directives; I think if they’re implemented correctly they’re probably for the good of the game, no issues at all, but I think that the powers that be really do need to look at who is reffing at certain levels. That’s the bottom line here.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The biggest thing about what’s gone on, and the circumstances, is that the players have got to show control. You’ve only got to look at the challenges that have gone in on Adam Walker and Dan Baldwin that have gone unpunished. I’ve seen games like that before where teams have gone on to have 8 or 9 players.

"We’ve just got to make sure that the knock-on effects don’t affect us next week or the week after.”

Holleran has confirmed that goalkeeper Callum Hawkins has signed for the club, as he returns from injury.