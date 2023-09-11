Paul Holleran praised the work-rate of Leamington’s players following their 2-0 win at Barwell.

Late goals from Devon Kelly-Evans and Callim Stewart sealed a batling victory to make it successive away wins for the first time in three years.

And the Brakes boss felt his side’s energy levels had been the key.

“The conditions were difficult for the players but it was a good, energetic game,” he said.

“It was one of the reasons I picked the team I did - I just wanted to have more legs on the pitch, and I think it worked, in the first half certainly. Second half we lost our way a little bit.

“The game’s turned in moments hasn’t it? We get the goal, and then it’s poor defending on our part for the penalty but we get a lifeline and then go up the other end and win a penalty. It could have been a different story.

“They’re a good team, Barwell. They’re really fortunate that they’ve got a good management team and some really young exciting players.

‘It was a really disciplined, hard working performance, and then we just showed a little bit of quality in periods and moments of the game. Did we deserve to win the game? I’m not sure, but we’ll take it.”

As the game entered its final ten minutes and it looked as though it would end in a goalless stalemate, before Brakes came to life.

Kelly-Evans opened the scoring after getting on the end of a Tyrone Barnett cross.

Straight from the restart, Barwell pushed forward, and were awarded a penalty when Callu, Smith clattered into an attacker, but the young goalkeeper atoned for his error as he dived to his left to save Brady Hickey’s spot kick.

As the game moved into added time, Leamington were awarded a penalty of their own when Stewart slotted home after he had been fouled.

Paul Holleran has moved to add more young talent to his squad with the signing of midfielder Ewan Williams from Coleshill Town.