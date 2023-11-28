Leamington boss happy with professionalism after win over Redditch United

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The game turned in the Brakes’ favour just before half-time when Ryan Wollacott was sent off.

And Leamington took full advantage with Callum Stewart opening the scoring early in the second half, before Ewan Williams doubled the lead.

It got even worse for the fiery visitors when Brad Burton was red-carded..

Leamington beat Redditch United after a positive second half.

Theo Street then completed a good day for the hosts when he headed home on the stroke of full-time.

“It is always a tough game, they are a good side and beat us earlier on in the season,” said the Leamington boss.

“We edged the first half, but that bit of quality was missing.

“It was important we got a grip of our emotions and control when they went down to ten.

“We have got one of two players getting involved in situations we don't need to get involved in.

“We have enough about us to know we don't have to get involved, we just have to take the advantage and we did that.”

Holleran was also pleased with the quality his side showed during the second period.

“It was a good polished second half performance and a good all-round performance, with some good individual displays,” he said.

“We can only do what we can do. We have stayed out of trouble and made the pitch as big as we could to stretch them

“You don't want the game getting out of control, it's tough and hard for them when they are down to 10 and then 9

“We wanted to get the job done and we have done that. It was a good day's work. It has been a good week for us.”

Tributes have also been paid to former Brakes captain Roy Bradley after he passed away last week.