Boss Paul Holleran was content after Leamington picked up a 1-1 draw at home to AFC Telford.

The visitors hit the front on 11 minutes through Byron Moore, before a late Callum Stewart penalty earnt the Brakes a point.

“They got the better of us in the first half with their 4-4-2 and we didn't play well,” said Holleran.

“Their goal was another mistake, which is a recurring thing at the moment, and our quality in possession was nowhere near, an element of that was us and an element of it was them.

Paul Holleran was pleased with his side’s character.

“Once we got a grip of it at half-time we looked a different team. Our deep lying midfielder started to dictate the game.

"He has to draw one of their midfielders out to create space and that is what started to happen in the second half.

"When you get relegated and have a lot of new faces it takes time. I'm not going to moan about that performance.

“I like to see character and we adjusted at half-time and were the better team after that.

“They defended resolutely and we didn’t work the keeper enough.

“Anyone that has watched the game would say the draw was about right. It was a really good game. We certainly deserved something for our efforts and you couldn’t argue that Telford deserved something for theirs.

“I'm disappointed with the first half, I’m disappointed that we couldn’t see the space to utilise and I am disappointed by the mistake, but I'm pleased that we sorted it out in the second half and dominated the ball for long periods and got into good areas.

“We were thwarted by good defending and lacked a little bit of quality. You saw two teams out there who I think will make a noise at the end of the season.”

Moore opened the scoring early following a poor first touch by Dan Meredith.

Reece Styche fired wide from a free-kick, before Sam Whittall blazed over as Leamington continued to struggle.

Styche and Orrin Pendley went close just before half-time during a good spell for Telford.

Tyrone Barnett had a header cleared off the line as the home side came into the game.