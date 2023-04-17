Leamington boss Paul Holleran counts the cost of sloppy defending after defeat to Chorley

Gutted Leamington boss Paul Holleran once again counted the cost of sloppy defending following their heart-breaking 2-1 loss at home to Chorley.

Battling Leamington looked to have rescued a point when Ollie Hulbert levelled from the spot with two minutes to go.

But the Brakes were hit with a cruel sucker-punch when John Ustabasi hit a winner for the visitors four minutes into stoppage-time.

“I'm bitterly disappointed and it sums up our season really,” said Holleran.

Leamington saw a point go begging after conceding in the 94th minute.

“The first goal we conceded was pathetic. We responded well and were brave. .

“We could have had another penalty and had one cleared off the line. There was a lot to like. and then right at the death we concede.

“We had worked hard to get the point and it would have kept us ticking over. What we can’t do is allow the way they broke to happen.

“If we could sum up our season in two moments it is the goals we have conceded today.

“It has been too easy to score against us too many times this season. You question our football nouse at times and we have played a heavy price today.

“We have thrown a point away, it would have been a really important point and its happened too many times this season.

“Sometimes you just need a break but we haven't had many this season.”

Adam Blakeman hit the post and Ted Cann saved well from Ustabasi as Chorley enjoyed a good opening 20 minutes.

Justin Johnson shot straight at Cann as the visitors ended the half strongly.

Chorley were ahead on 48 minutes when Jack Sampson slotted home from close range after Leamington failed to clear a corner.

The hosts levelled with two minutes to go when Hulbert converted a penalty after Junior English was hauled back.

