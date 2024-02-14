Leamington boss Paul Holleran dishes out the praise to Jack Edwards following landmark appearance

Jack Edwards made his 400th appearance for Leamington in the win over Royston Town. Pic: Cameron Murray.

Edwards hit the magic milestone in a 3-1 win for the Brakes over Royston Town on an emotional afternoon for the player.

And his boss was quick to pay tribute to Edwards for his long spell at the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I think what you have seen today with the reaction from the supporters, the sponsors and his family, how much the club appreciates what he’s done for us - on and off the pitch,” he said.

“He’s still going - there’s a few more games left in him I think! He’s been incredibly loyal to us over the years, and has had a tough time of the last couple of seasons with the head injury, but we’ve all rallied round and it’s just nice to see him back on the pitch and just changing his game a little bit now.

“In his time in the attacking midfield role he was as good as anything in the National League. He was very effective in that role, and I think a lot of the young boys who have got moves away from here into the professional game have got a lot to thank him for, because he was such a good foil for them.

“We’ve been lucky to have him; I’ve been lucky to manage him - but there’s a few games left in him yet hopefully.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Goals from Adam Walker inside the opening minute and Callum Stewart and Will Shorrock sealed another important win.

"We did really well to start with, some of our play was good. It was a very good first half, and we were well worth the 2-0 lead,” added Holleran.

"It was important to start the second half well too. Royston are a dangerous team, they are a good side. A massive threat in both boxes, especially in our box, but I thought in the first 20 minutes of the second half we got back on the front foot again. It was a great goal, the third goal. You would have liked to have driven on a bit then, but we lost our way a little bit,