Leamington boss Paul Holleran full of praise for players after win over AFC Fylde

Leamington celebratates Joe Clarke's equaliser.

They had to do it the hard way after coming from 1-0 down thanks to late goals from Joe Clarke and Tom Hewlett.

‘We showed signs of this in the last hour at Chorley last week, where certainly in the second half we showed more purpose to our game, more intent,” he said.

"It’s probably helped us not having any midweek games - we’ve worked really hard on Tuesdays and Thursday the last couple of weeks.

‘The lads are a real good, honest bunch, and even in the first half when we were down 1-0 - when you’ve got players like that putting the leg work in; the amount of effort they put in.

"I was so happy that in the second half, they got what they deserved today. I’m the first to stand here when we’ve been a bit fortunate or we haven’t been good enough, but today I thought from minute one we were excellent.

"We played with a real purpose and lots of energy, and I think the best side won. That performance is the most complete performance of the season. What’s the difference between that and the last few performances?

"I think we have cut out the individual errors, I think our pressing was better, there’s been a bit more quality. The team’s evolving - there’s young players with legs in there. We’ve got to throw the ball out more, pass a little bit more, which we did.

‘We’ve beaten good full time sides here before but we’ve had to sit deep and soak it up a bit. Today I think we’ve really gone after them. I’m so delighted with that performance and I’m delighted for the players. They’re a great bunch of kids.’

Fylde, who were 13 games unbeaten, hit the front after 15 minutes when the league’s top scorer Nick Haughton curled in a beauty.

But the game turned in the final 20 minutes when Connor Barrett was sent off for a late tackle on Louis Hall.

The hosts took full advantage when Joe Clarke levelled with a powerful header with just his third goal in 185 games for the club.