Leamington boss Paul Holleran 'honoured' to have led club to promotion

Leamington boss Paul Holleran celebrates a day to remember. Pic: Cameron Murray.

Proud Paul Holleran says it’s been an honour to guide Leamington to promotion.

Ewan Williams headed home to winner as the Brakes defeated AFC Telford 1-0 to return to the National League North

It sparked jubilant scenes in the away end, with players and fans celebrating together after the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was wonderful to do it on a stage like this, I'm proud of everyone at the club,” he said.

“We have a lot of dedicated, driven people who support their club and put the hard yards in.

“It’s an hour for me to give them a day like this. It has not been easy getting here.

“It has been hard work and a lot has gone on which has been difficult for me to manage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was an amazing day. There is lots of work ahead but it is going to be lovely going to the new grounds.

“Relegation gave us a chance to regroup.”

Holleran was also quick to praise how his side had handled the occasion.

“In these one off games you have to be steady and make good decisions,” he said.

“They were better than us in both league games, but we did what we wanted to do brilliantly and we were braver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m so proud of the boys, especially the younger ones. What a day to bring your A game, when we are like that we are good.

"It is about learning and hopefully the experiences I have gone through helped players to play the game and not the occasion.

“If the players do well at what they can control and do the simple things, you tend to win games.

Keeper Callum Hawkins, who took the league’s golden glove, praised his side’s resolute defending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We defended like we have all year,” he said. “We got our bodies on the line and stopped crosses

“We forced them into bad decisions and we got the job done in the end. It is what we have built ourselves on.

“We have done it for years now. We are solid defensively and then the chances will come and it has worked all year.