Leamington boss Paul Holleran is content with battling draw at Mickleover

Paul Holleran felt it was a good point won after his side’s 0-0 draw at Mickleover.

Brakes battled hard with Callum Hawkins making some good saves as they secured a hard-fought point.

Dan Bradley was red-carded for the hosts after a rash challenge, though that did not stop them mounting the pressure on Leamington

“I think in the 15 minute period after the sending off we could have done better. If I’m honest I think that was their strongest part of the game,” said Holleran.

“I thought that throughout the game we set up to have a good structure. We’ve got a bit of a flu bug going round, and have three or four lads that aren’t 100 percent, so we’ve had to work hard today for that clean sheet. We’re delighted with it.

‘Callum (Hawkins) has probably won us five or six points this season already. We’ve had to work hard today. And when they did breach us Callum’s pulled off two or three great saves. But we’ve also had two or three great opportunities in the game. We’ve worked on finishing all week because it’s been missing from our game, and you look at Ewan’s couple of chances and Callum’s chances, but I think it was about right today, the draw.

‘That’s probably the only thing that’s frustrated me though, after the sending off. You look at it and think could we have done more; but sometimes it’s difficult when you play against good sides.”

Meanwhile, Holleran has moved to bolster his squad with the acquisition of Dominic Brown-Hill.