Paul Holleran is recovering after an operation.

Leamington boss Paul Holleran has issued a statement about his health following recent speculation.

Holleran advised the club almost three months ago that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and would be having an operation in very early June with a then yet to be determined course of treatment. The operation took place as scheduled and Paul is now recuperating at home, following doctors orders. He envisages being back in the dugout in time for the season ahead.

Holleran said: “Firstly I would like to thank all of my family, close friends and football family for all their support over the recent months since my diagnosis of prostate cancer. I have had exceptional treatment and care from all the staff at the Birmingham Queen Elizabeth Hospital and thankfully at home now being cared for by Mrs H.

“I would like to urge all men from their late 40s onwards to request a simple PSA blood test from your local GP, symptoms or no symptoms to help with early diagnosis. I would also like to pay special tribute to National League Sponsors Vanarama as I can still remember their MANarama campaign for awareness of prostate cancer. At Leamington FC, we will hold another men’s health day this coming season.

“Finally my recovery is going well and I’m looking forward to seeing the Leamington football family in pre season.”

The club added: “It goes without saying that everyone within the club wishes Paul a speedy and most importantly a full recovery.

“Prostate cancer has had heightened awareness for many years with a much publicised statistic that one in eight men will be diagnosed with it during their lifetime. Like all cancers, early diagnosis is key in providing treatment.