Leamington boss Paul Holleran keen to regroup after defeat to Alfreton Town

It had looked good before the game eventually slipped away from Leamington.

It started well for the Brakes with Ben Usher-Shipway taking advantage of a goalkeeping blunder to put them ahead.

But the visitors levelled early in the second half through Dwayne Wiley, before Bailey Hobson wrapped it up.

The hosts ended with nine men after Jack Edwards was sent off for a stray elbow and Jack Lane dismissed deep into stoppage time for a second bookable offence,

“I was hoping we’d go on a bit but sadly we’ve gone the other way,” he said.

“There have been some really good performances here this year, but I’m not looking forward to watching that one back.

“With the two red cards as well it hasn’t been a good couple of weeks for us.

“We’ve got to regroup. We’ve got a tough run of games coming up now and we’ve just got to get going again.”

Holleran felt his side had caused their own downfall after conceding two poor goals.

“Alfreton are a very good side at this level and they’re very effective,” he added.

“They’ve got various ways of playing. It’s very important that you have to defend your box well.

“We’ve done that in the first half but we let them back in the game from a long throw, so we’re bitterly disappointed because we haven’t shown enough determination or reaction in our box.

“They keep playing ball in our box. And it’s another mistake on our second goal. In the first half we won our fair share of individual battles, duels and areas.

“That’s what you have to do against Alfreton. “They build pressure by constantly putting the ball into your box.

“Every game is tough and asks a lot of questions and we haven’t found enough answers today. Our structure, our shape, our naivety in the second half is bitterly disappointing.”