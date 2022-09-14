Leamington boss Paul Holleran left a happy an after win over Kettering Town

Paul Holleran was impressed by his side's defending against Kettering Town.

Dan Turner hit the winner in the second half as Leamington made it three wins in a row and recorded a fifth clean sheet of the campaign.

It left Holleran delighted by the quality of the game, the goal and his side’s performance.

“It was a super game,’ said Holleran. "I think anyone who came tonight would have seen a good tempo to the game.

“Both teams had spells - Kettering for large parts of the first half. They play a good brand of football and made it difficult for us, but we looked at the team, we knew what was coming.

"We knew we’d have to take a really good shape in the middle of the park and just narrow the wide men up a little bit at times.

"We did that well and probably limited them to the one really good chance, but throughout the first half we looked a threat.

“Coming up to half time we’ve probably had the better chances but Kettering have picked up too many seconds, they’ve had too much of the ball and we didn’t sustain any pressure.

"In the second half we were a lot lot better. We’ve made better decisions with the ball - the goal came after a good spell of sustained pressure.

"If it wasn’t for poor finishing and great goalkeeping we may have had one before that. That spell was from a team that at the moment are in a good place with some experienced players locking the game off, and we were able to continue doing that.

‘The goal was fantastic - when you look back I think it was about three one touches and a finish. It was a super game.”

Poppies skipper Gary Stohrer, Decarrey Sherriff and Andre Wright all had chances during a good first half for the visitors.

It was a different story in the second with Jack Edwards and Turner going close for Leamington.

The pressure paid off when Turner finished off a fine flowing move on 67 minutes.