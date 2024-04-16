Leamington remain on track for a play-off place after a win over Stamford. Pic: Cameron Murray

Goals from Jack Edwards, Adam Walker and a stoppage-time strike from Callum Stewart wrapped up the points.

It leaves Leamington one point inside the play-off places with two games of the Southern League Premier Central season to go.

“It was a good day at the office,” said the manager. “I think we put in a really polished performance. We’ve been structurally very strong. We’ve tried to keep them on the outside, we’ve dealt with the overloads, and then, probably this week out of the three games we were probably better on the counter, the quality. We’ve created lots and lots of chances.

“I thought we’d get two results this week. We’ve managed to get two good results - the draw at Stourbridge and then today - I knew how tough this week was going to be. So you look at the character and the mental strength of the players.

“It was a tough afternoon last Saturday at Telford; it was a tough evening on Tuesday; there were a couple of things out of our control that didn’t go our way, and then you look at the resilience in them playing a Stamford side who are on great run, and that was as polished a performance as you’ll see this season from a Leamington side.

“With two games to go we’re in a decent position. We know what we’ve got to do now but there’s still a lot of work to do.

"When you get to this stage of the season the games mean something, which is good. It almost felt like a bit of a play off game today.

"It’s been a good day's work today but hopefully we’ve got another three or four to go yet. It’s been really pleasing.”

Stamford manager Graham Drury admitted his side had been outfought.

"I thought we got bullied,” he said. “I thought it looked like men against boys if I’m honest. Defensively Leamington looked strong and compact; we tried to play around they were an organised outfit.