Leamington boss remains upbeat after heavy home defeat to King's Lynn Town

Leamington boss Paul Holleran rued the cost of missed chances following a 3-0 defeat at home to King’s Lynn Town.

The Brakes boss felt the game got away from his side after too many missed chances when 1-0 down.

“It was a real good contest - it was end to end,” he said. “We went toe to toe, but the difference is at 1-0 down we had some good chances and half chances, and the combination of good goalkeeping and better connections from us have stopped the game going to 1-1.

“We were a bit open in the second half but I wanted us to have a go. You’ve got to be a bit braver in some of these games.

It was a tough day at the office for Leamington.

‘We’ll look back at the second goal and be disappointed because there was a foul on Jack (Edwards) but it was a good finish from the boy to be fair.

“Probably one or two of my substitutions I had my eye on the next two home games; trying to get one or two players back on the pitch that need to get back on the pitch, but it’s a funny one really. You’re getting beat 3-0 at home, but there was so much to like about it.”

Paul Holleran handed a debut to Ollie Hulbert as he looked to the Yeovil Town loanee to provide the goals his team have been needing so badly this season.

The high flying Linnets had blistering opening and were rewarded with an opening goal on six minutes through a Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain header .

Jack Lane had a shot blocked, before Liam Cross fired well over.

Jack Edwards fired a volley straight at the keeper and Ollie Hubert shot over either side of the break.

Dan Turner and Hulbert were both unable to get quite enough purchase on their shots to trouble Jones as Brakes continued to hold the upper hand.

But the visitors took charge when Aaron Cosgrove smashed home a brilliant volley with 21 minutes to go.