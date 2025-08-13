Leamington boss takes heart from opening day draw

Paul Holleran felt there were plenty of pleasing aspects to Leamington's performance.

​Paul Holleran took plenty of positives from Leamington FC’s opening day draw at Curzon Ashton last weekend.

​The Brakes drew 1-1 on Tameside to begin the season with a point, Brad Holmes putting the hosts in front on 63 minutes but Miro Pais levelling things up four minutes later with a low drive past former Leamington keeper Callum Hawkins.

And assessing things ahead of their first home game this weekend against South Shields, Holleran was happy with what he saw overall.

He told the club’s media: “There was lots to like. We looked a threat all afternoon.

“When you play teams like Curzon you have to suffer a bit and hang on in there at times because of the way they play, but we kept a good shape out of possession; if we were a bit more clinical throughout the game we could have scored more.

"They’ve had good chances as well - I think probably on the balance it’s about right.

“From our point of view we’ve had five players make their debuts in the National League, starting or coming off the bench. All have acquitted themselves well. It would have been a bit of an eye opener for them, the intensity and the pace of the game.

"I think that the multi-ball system changes the dynamics, but the biggest rule that changes football this year is the goalkeeping eight second rule - the ball is going from back to front more quickly..

"I think Eddie [Brearey] managed that really well. When he could have a breather and not pick the ball up he did it well, and his distribution was good. So lots to like - a good, solid, positive start.

"I’m delighted that the boys got something out of it. They showed a bit of character when 1-0 down, and then we had enough about us to get back into it. It was a super goal by Miro. It was a good move, we looked after the ball, we were patient, and then when he broke through it was a really top, top finish.

"I’m pleased for Miro because we said to him in the summer, he just needs to add goals to his game because he does so many good things, so that’s a really good start. It will give him belief, and I think today's performance will give the team belief.”

After South Shields, Brakes then go to Peterborough Sports next Tuesday night.