Leamington boss wants his side to find a killer touch after win at AFC Sudbury

Paul Holleran wants his Leamington side to find their killer edge.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Brakes beat AFC Sudbury 1-0 to go fifth in the Southern League table.

But, although delighted with the win, the Leamington boss was concerned his side had failed to kill the game off sooner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I was a bit concerned towards the end,” he said. “I thought, not three Saturdays on the bounce, because we’d been the better side and ended up with a point, but I think the biggest thing today was that although some of our play at times was as good as it has been all season - it was just that final pass or shot.

"We didn’t kill the game off, and when you don’t kill the game off, the same as last week in the first half, you’re open to that, and in the end it’s taken a wonderful save by Callum to keep the clean sheet intact.

"That’s why he’s in goal at Leamington - people know how highly I rate him - and he can have a quiet afternoon and still produce a save like that.

“Our play deserved more. They were a threat - they came into it more in the second half, but we deserved to win the game.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Shorrock hit the side-netting as Leamington pushed for an opener.

It came just before half-time when Callum Stewart fired home after the keeper failed to deal with a corner.

The second half was short on goalmouth incident, with Brakes going close early on from a Henry Landers free kick.

Malachi Napa sent a shot wide of the target for the home side, who pushed forward more as they tried to cancel out Leamington’s slender advantage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stewart came close to a late second when he was played in on the left edge of the penalty area, only to be denied by a fine save.