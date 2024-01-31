Leamington boss wants to see his side show ruthless side after more dropped points

Paul Holleran knows his side must be much more ruthless. Pic: Cameron Murray.

Will Shorrock fired the Brakes into a ninth minute lead with his second in as many games.

But the hosts were made to pay for some wasteful finishing when Dylan Allen-Hadley levelled on the hour mark.

“It is frustrating because we want to win home games,” said the Leamington boss.

Will Shorrock opened the scoring for Leamington. Pic: Cameron Murray.

“The way we started the game was just what we wanted. I was really pleased with the first 20-25 minutes.

“Our play was good and we scored a good goal with good play and a good finish.

“We have had two really good chances where we have been wasteful.

“We have got to be more ruthless if we are going to stay at the right end of the table.

“We have to make sure we aren't giving away cheap goals at the other end.

"From our point of view, and it's not the first time, that we have gone into a lull period.

“If you make the amount of mistakes we have made in a phase of play then you will concede. We haven't cleared our lines or dealt with the ball in the second phase and we have been punished. That will happen at this level.

“We responded really well and had good chances, but we have got to be more ruthless in the first spell of pressure we had and at the start of the second half.

“If you want to have something around your neck at the end of the season then yuou cant concede goals like that.

“On the hole is disappointing. If we had got the second goal it would have been game over.

“It is not the first time this year we have been punished for not taking our chances.”

It leaves Leamington fourth ijn the Southern Premier League Central table and becoming adrift of the top three.