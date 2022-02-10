Leamington Brakes host Chorley after sharing points with Kettering Town

Dan Turner had the final touch for Leamington's goal against Kettering Town at the weekend (FILE PICTURE BY SALLY ELLIS)

After suffering defeats in the FA Cup and league at the hands of Kettering Town earlier this season, this time around for Brakes it was honours even.

Leamington drew 1-1 with the Poppies at Latimer Park, their rivals now managed by Ian Culverhouse after Paul Cox’s move to Boston United.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saturday’s game started well for Paul Holleran’s side, who were looking to avenge the 4-0 league loss at home just before Christmas.

After just four minutes great work by Kelsey Mooney on the left saw him lay the ball square for Callum Gittings to strike first time.

The shot was going wide but a fortuitous deflection took it neatly into the path of Dan Turner, who stabbed home to the delight of the travelling support behind the goal.

Holleran had sprung a surprise pre-match by moving away from his tried and trusted formation to a 3-5-2; with Mooney and Gittings restored to the starting line up in place of Dylan Barkers and Joe Parker.

Kettering’s equaliser came just four minutes into the second half from a corner.

But they went down to ten men when Connor Kennedy was shown a second yellow and a red card for a late challenge on Gittings.

Despite the extra man advantage, Brakes couldn’t find a winner in this fourth encounter of the season with Kettering, which began with the FA Cup tie at Windmill Lane and replay away in October.

Poppies are now seventh in National League North, with the point from their eighth draw of the campaign seeing Brakes into 14th spot after 26 games.

This weekend Leamington host Chorley at the Your Co-op Community Stadium.

Their visitors are challenging for a promotion place in fifth at the moment, behind Gateshead, Brackley Town, Kidderminster Harriers and AFCFylde.