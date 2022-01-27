Leamington Brakes hosting Blyth Spartans before midweek trip to Kidderminster Harriers

Junior English scored Leamington's equaliser at Gateshead last weekend (File picture by Sally Ellis)

Leamington will welcome Blyth Spartans this weekend, hoping to build on last week’s good display at Gateshead with a win against the side three places below them in the table.

Then on Tuesday, fourth-placed Kidderminster Harriers are their hosts.

Brakes’ hugely encouraging performance in the north east, against one of the National League North title favourites ended 3-1, but the leaders did not have things all their own way.

From 1-0 down at half time, Paul Holleran’s side levelled just three minutes into the second half, stunning the majority of the sizeable International Stadium crowd.

Gateshead gave the ball away and Kelsey Mooney took full advantage, skipping into the area before driving in a low shot that deflected into the centre of the six yard box for Junior English to turn home.