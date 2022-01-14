Leamington Brakes hosting high-flying AFC Fylde in league and Tamworth in cup

Paul Holleran’s Leamington return to action tomorrow (Saturday) hosting one of the league’s high-flyers after recharging their batteries last weekend.
And the rest will hopefully have done his injury-hit side some good as they prepare to take on AFC Fylde, sitting fourth in National League North.
Brakes will also be in midweek action at Harbury Lane, welcoming Tamworth in the third round of the Birmingham Senior Cup on Tuesday (January 18).
Then next weekend it’s back to league business with the long trip up to Gateshead, who are just five points behind leaders Brackley Town, with two games in hand.
After a good first half of the season, which faded a bit last month, Brakes are 14th in the league and looking forward to staying at the right end of the table for the run-in.