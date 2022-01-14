Leamington Brakes hosting high-flying AFC Fylde in league and Tamworth in cup

After starting well, Brakes are looking forward to the second half of the season - and staying in the top half of the table (Picture by Sally Ellis)

Paul Holleran’s Leamington return to action tomorrow (Saturday) hosting one of the league’s high-flyers after recharging their batteries last weekend.

And the rest will hopefully have done his injury-hit side some good as they prepare to take on AFC Fylde, sitting fourth in National League North.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brakes will also be in midweek action at Harbury Lane, welcoming Tamworth in the third round of the Birmingham Senior Cup on Tuesday (January 18).

Then next weekend it’s back to league business with the long trip up to Gateshead, who are just five points behind leaders Brackley Town, with two games in hand.