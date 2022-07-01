Leamington Brakes kick off pre-season against Coventry City

Leamington rounded-off last season by winning the Birmingham Senior Cup - now they're starting pre-season games ahead of their National League North campaign PICTURE BY SALLY ELLIS

Brakes entertain the Championship side in an all-ticket game at the Your Co-op Community Stadium, kicking off at 1pm.

Manager Mark Robins and his Sky Blues squad will then depart on a pre-season training trip to Spain the following day.

It will be the first chance for fans to see Paul Holleran’s squad in preparation for the new National League North campaign.

Having already announced the signing of Ben Usher-Shipway from Solihull Moors, two more new faces have put pen to paper.

Former loanee Alex Prosser returns to Leamington on a permanent basis.

The 23-year-old midfielder played eight times during a loan spell last season that was unfortunately cut short due to injury, but made a good impression that convinced the manager to snap him up after he left Brackley Town.

"He's a real good character, in good condition now, he's ready to go, and we're hoping that he can have a big impact for us,” said Holleran.

"Certainly as a person he fits into what we want at the football club. We saw little signs of what he can do last time he was here and I'm sure he'll be a good asset to the club.”

Experienced defender Theo Streete, 34, joins after leaving National League North rivals AFC Telford United, where he has spent the last four seasons.

Holleran has also come to an agreement with his Worcester City counterpart Tim Harris to enable attacking midfielder Bailey Fuller to link up with Brakes for pre-season.