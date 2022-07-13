Leamington camp happy with pre-season progress following draw with Walsall

Leamington battled hard to a deserved draw against Walsall.

The Brakes drew 1-1 with Walsall on Tuesday night after Dan Turner struck a late leveller.

And Naylor believes it shows the side are heading in the right direction.

“I think in all three games we've gone through a lot of work,” he said.

“The workrate has been fantastic and we look strong defensively.

“All the lads have bought into the message that we are putting across and have done really well.

“The boys are getting fitter and stronger after each match and training session

“In the games the structure has been very good. They are earning off each other at all times.

“The next three games are about building relations on the pitch and building further up the pitch and getting sharper in front of goal. We are looking good.”

Keeper Jake Weaver said it had been just what the boys needed.

“It was a good test and more minutes in the tank,” he added. “It is good to get Saturday and Tuesday games in as that is what we are going to face for a lot of this season with there being more teams in the league.

“They got the early goal but we reacted well and did what we had to do. It should stand us in good stead.

“It has been really good to be back. We have mixed up games and training. The lads have come back fit and fresh.”

Despite falling behind early, Leamington grew into the game and had chances through Kieran Cooke and Simeon Maye.

Jack Edwards headed wide from a corner before half-time.

Ronan Maher hit the post for the visitors as they looked to kill the game off.

Just five minutes after that chance Turner was on hand to turn home from close range.