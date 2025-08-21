Leamington continue their wait for a win

The referee takes action in the penalty area during Tuesday's draw. Photo: Leamington FC.

​Leamington FC are still searching for their first league win of the season after a defeat and a draw over the last week.

​Saturday saw the Brakes beaten 2-0 at home by South Shields, before a goalless draw followed at Peterborough Sports on Tuesday.

And first-team coach Chris Knott said after the Sports game that he thought a lack of quality at times in the game played a part.

He said: “Barring the set piece they had in the first five minutes, I think we were the better side in the first half.

"We had a few moments - a possible goal maybe - they gave a foul on the goalkeeper from the set piece and Demi had one off the line from a set piece. We probably just lacked a little bit of quality at times.

“Second half I think they probably had a little bit more of the ball; we got a bit stretched at times, but did they look like scoring? I think Eddie’s made one save in the second half, so it was fairly even overall I think.

"It was a competitive game. It’s good for us to build that foundation. A clean sheet for the new lads in the backline. Demi, Eddie, Max all had good games.

“We tried initially to go a bit more on the front foot with Owen in the ten role, mostly going two up top at times, but we just got a bit disjointed. Hisham came on and did well, and I think as we bed the new lads in, Shawy, Hisham and Ethan centrally, there’s players in that top third that can offer us a bit of quality.

"It’s frustrating, definitely, but a point on the road and a clean sheet is always good to get. We’ve not got anything here previously, so it was really positive, there’s lots to build on, and hopefully we can get on a little run now with a home game coming up.”

Saturday’s game against South Shields saw the visitors open the scoring on 36 minutes as a low ball in from the left was tapped home from close range by Shields debutant Cedwyn Scott.

South Shields strengthened their hold on the game six minutes into the second half when Paul Blackett emphatically headed home a left wing ball from Daniel Dodds to seal the points.

Leamington return home on Saturday to face Radcliffe, before then making the trip to Kidderminster Harriers on Bank Holiday Monday.