Leamington ease into Birmingham Senior Cup with big win over Bedworth United

Leamington eased through in the Birmingham Senior Cup with Callum Stewart on the scoresheet.

Paul Holleran rotated his side heavily from their last game, two and a half weeks ago at Berkhamsted. Dan Meredith captained the side as Jiah Medrano, Dan Baldwin, Connor Taylor, Dom Brown-Hill and Will Shorrock were all called into the starting eleven.

It didn’t take long for Leamington to get going either. The wind was sure to make this cup clash exciting and within four minutes Henry Landers took full advantage of the gusts, curling in a corner onto the head of Dom Brown-Hill. His powerful connection gave the Greenbacks defence no chance of stopping the ball and despite the chance of it taking a nick on the way in, Brown-Hill ran off to celebrate his first goal in gold and black.

Five minutes later, it was two. The ball dropped nicely for Cally Stewart, who was occupying a slightly lower role in midfield, and the Brakes’ number nine made no mistake in slipping an effort through the Bedworth bodies and past United custodian Nathan Davies, to his audible displeasure.

It seemed that every chance Leamington got, they scored. Brakes continued to average a goal just over every five minutes with Henry Landers next to join the party. A blocked effort cannoned back out to the former Banbury United man on the edge of the box who rifled in a stinging half volley, leaving Davies no chance.

Confidence in the Bedworth team was completely knocked and the closest they came to scoring in the first half was a wild long range effort from Adam Hayles that ended up on Harbury Lane.

Buoyed by playing the first half in front of the Brakes support, fan favourite Jiah Medrano set out on a skillful run down the left before measuring an inch perfect cross onto the head of Landers, heading home off the far post to make it four and kill any chances of a United comeback after 26 minutes.

Medrano showed his delight at the assist, turning to the car park stand and pointing to the Leamington badge on his chest as the support lauded him for his pinpoint assist.

Henry Landers was swayed by shouts of “shoot” from the home faithful while lining up to take a corner, and obliged, very nearly seeing his set piece fly into the far corner.

The final twenty minutes of the first period went by without any further real action with Brakes going into the dressing room four up at the break.

One half time switch was made by Paul Holleran as academy prospect Zach Taylor made only his second appearance for the club, replacing Dan Baldwin who was on the end of a rough challenge in the first half.

Callum Stewart had a couple of great chances to add to the goal tally. A good counter saw him outpace the Greenbacks’ defence and allowed him to strike at goal, but Davies was equal to it. Minutes later he had another opportunity but couldn’t keep his header down.

Assist number two for Medrano came with twenty to go. His inswinging corner landed on Stewart’s head who glanced towards goal via the touch of a Bedworth nose to make it the old five for Leamington.

More changes were made by the Brakes’ manager just before the fifth as shot stopper Callum Hawkins was taken off for Ethan Pheasey, making his long awaited Leamington debut and Pheasey was called into action in the dying embers of the game tipping a powerful long range shot onto the crossbar.

Brakes’ loan man at the back of the Bedworth defence, Matthew Manton thwarted an attack with Will Shorrock looking through, but the Leamington academy defender timed a tackle perfectly to ensure that no more damage would be done by his parent club.